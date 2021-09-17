Dominion Energy, Trade Unions Partner on Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

Dominion Energy Virginia, the NABTU and their state affiliate Virginia Building Trades have reaffirmed their commitment to the participation of a unionized workforce in the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project. They will utilize local workers; the hiring, apprenticeship, and training of veterans; and the use of workers from historically economically disadvantaged communities.

Dominion Energy will work collaboratively with NABTU and its affiliates on tripartite discussions with CVOW suppliers to promote project labor agreements to maximize union labor performance of the onshore electrical infrastructure work, turbine pre-assembly work, and offshore work. For the offshore work in particular, the parties will work together to identify the skills training, and schedule necessary to accelerate an offshore wind U.S union construction workforce.

“This agreement is another important step forward in making Virginia the nation’s leader in clean energy and offshore wind,” states Gov. Ralph S. Northam. “It’s good news to see more well-paying clean energy jobs on the way. Once again, Virginia companies and labor groups together are demonstrating that the Commonwealth is a great place to work and do business.”

CVOW is the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. and is currently under development off the coast of Virginia Beach. Once completed in 2026, it will consist of up to 180 turbines and generate up to 2.6 GW. A Mangum Economics analysis estimates CVOW could create about 1,100 direct and indirect jobs in Hampton Roads, and generate $82 million in pay and benefits, $210 million in economic benefits annually, and approximately $11 million annually in local and state tax revenue.

“Clean energy jobs are a critical sector driving Virginia’s economy, particularly in Hampton Roads where CVOW is anchored,” says Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s chair, president and CEO. “Union workers’ commitment to safety and excellence are important values which make them a crucial component to the offshore wind workforce. We’re proud to work with NABTU to expand a skilled domestic workforce for offshore wind development, give our customers access to more renewable energy, develop a domestic supply chain for offshore wind and continue to position Virginia as the best state to do business in America.”

“Today’s partnership represents another pivotal moment in generating viable career pathways for our members and all energy sector workers to flourish in the clean energy economy,” adds Sean McGarvey, president of NABTU. “Our highly trained men and women professionals have the best craft skills in the world and are the most qualified workforce to perform the onshore and offshore work on this great Coastal Virginia wind project.”

“The Virginia State Building and Construction Trades Council is pleased to be partnered with Dominion Energy on expanding our energy portfolio as we continue to work toward a sustainable future as good stewards of our state, nation, and planet,” announces Jason Parker, president of the VSBCTC. “This new industry will create careers and opportunities for the working families of Virginia, and the Virginia Building Trades takes great satisfaction to be using our training and expertise to help develop our fellow Virginians into a modernized workforce for a modernized energy industry.”