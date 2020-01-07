Dominion Energy Selects Turbine Partner for Offshore Project

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has been named the preferred turbine supplier for the 2,640 MW Dominion Energy Virginia Offshore Wind project. This is the largest offshore wind power project in the U.S. market to date.

The project will be located in 112,800 acres of water off the coast of Virginia Beach that Dominion Energy secured via lease from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in 2013. Ocean survey work, required by BOEM, will begin this year and will be incorporated into the construction and operations plan (COP).

As part of the preferred supplier agreement, Siemens Gamesa will supply the latest turbines from its proven offshore direct-drive platform, with the final turbine numbers to be determined during a later phase of the early development period. The agreement will support the submission of the project’s COP to BOEM in late 2020.

“Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in offshore wind technology and has proven to be a great partner in our CVOW project,” says Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy’s vice president of generation construction. “We look forward to continuing our relationship as we bring clean, renewable energy to our customers and support Governor Ralph Northam’s commitment to have Virginia lead the way in offshore wind.”

The company began construction in June on a pilot offshore wind power project, the initial step in designing and building the larger commercial offshore wind development. The two 6 MW turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa will be installed this spring and are on schedule to come online later this year.

All installations are expected to be completed by 2026.

Photo: Virginia Offshore Wind Project Turbine