Dominion: NO Delays with Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project

Dominion Energy has released a statement saying that rumors of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project being delayed are false.

Last month, special interest groups filed a petition in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to delay CVOW construction.

Dominion Energy says the filings were based on arguments already rejected by the courts, including last week by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in relation to a Massachusetts offshore wind project. The company has taken the stance that the project is compliant with all legal requirements.





Installation of monopiles by the DEME-operated vessel “Orion” is scheduled to commence next week. Therefore, the company says, suggestions of delays due to legal action are false.