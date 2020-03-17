Dominion Chooses Ramboll for Offshore Support

Dominion Energy has selected Ramboll to provide project development and engineering support for the proposed Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

Denmark-based Ramboll was selected through a competitive process based on a combination of cost, performance and a proven track record of successfully completed offshore wind projects in 21 countries. Its wind service portfolio ranges from initial wind farm planning and development support to detailed engineering of all major technical packages.

Ramboll, which has worked in the U.S. offshore wind market for more than 15 years, will support Dominion Energy with development, supply chain strategy and technical concepts including wind farm layouts and yield assessments.

Earlier this year, Dominion Energy selected Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to manufacture the 2,600 MW of wind turbines to be installed on 112,800 acres leased from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) located 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The selection of Ramboll and Siemens Gamesa comes as Dominion Energy gears up to complete construction on its pilot project: two 6 MW turbines to be installed this spring and scheduled to deliver power to the grid by the end of the year. At the same time, the company is also preparing to perform ocean surveys to determine the commercial project’s potential impact to the ocean and sea life, which supports the development of the project’s Construction and Operations Plan for submittal to BOEM later this year.

Photo: Dominion Energy’s landing page