DOI Approves Tenth Offshore Wind Project

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has approved the 2 GW Maryland Offshore Wind Project, the nation’s tenth commercial-scale offshore wind energy project approved under President Joe Biden.

With today’s approval, the department has approved 15 GW of offshore wind.

“BOEM has responded to President Biden’s ambitious vision for a clean energy future with enthusiasm, innovation and collaboration,” says BOEM director Elizabeth Klein.





“Today’s approval of U.S. Wind’s Maryland Offshore Wind Project reflects the best available science and invaluable insights from Tribes, government agencies, local communities, industry leaders, ocean users and environmental groups gathered during our extensive environmental review process. As we continue to support the undeniable momentum we see along our coasts, our focus remains on fostering responsible energy development, while protecting marine life and ecosystems.”

U.S. Wind’s Maryland Offshore Wind Project, as approved, could generate renewable energy for the Delmarva Peninsula. The lease area is 8.7 nautical miles offshore Maryland and nine nautical miles from Sussex County, Del., at its closest points to shore.

The Maryland Offshore Wind Project consists of three planned phases, which include the proposed installation of 114 wind turbines, four offshore substation platforms, one meteorological tower and four offshore export cable corridors.

Two phases, known as MarWin and Momentum Wind, already have offshore renewable energy certificates from the State of Maryland.

In July, BOEM announced the final EIS for the proposed project, which analyzed the potential environmental impacts of the activities outlined in the project’s construction and operations plan and considered reasonable alternatives.