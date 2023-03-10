DNV Approved to Issue Certificates for Offshore Wind Farms

The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure has authorized independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV to issue certificates for offshore wind farms and the assembly of power output equipment in Poland.

“Poland is planning impressively rapid growth in offshore wind,” says Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, executive vice president for renewables certification at DNV. “Bringing a technology to a new market with new players also brings new challenges. Certification offers a proven, structured and well-trusted way to minimize and manage the risks of rolling out a technology in an emerging offshore wind market.”

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Infrastructure and are very happy to see the industry’s positive reception to DNV’s Polish-dedicated certification scheme,” adds Krystian Słodzinka, project manager, renewables certification, at DNV. “This scheme has significantly helped the industry to establish a shared understanding between the globally accepted certification process and the specific requirements of Polish law.”

In Poland, DNV is present with more than 200 experts providing assurance and risk management services to customers across different sectors, including the energy, offshore and maritime industries.