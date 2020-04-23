Digital Realty Reaches Wind Energy Agreement

Digital Realty, a provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has reached a new 7.5-year power and renewable energy credit agreement with Citi to supply renewable energy for Digital Realty’s portfolio of data centers in the Dallas region.

This contract will advance Digital Realty’s environmental and sustainability goals by supplying approximately 30% of the company’s power needs in this market.

The transaction provides Digital Realty with over 260,000 MWh of renewable energy annually, which represents 55% of the wind generation project output being developed by Bearkat Wind Energy II LLC. The energy provided through the 162 MW project in Glasscock County will serve a portion of the power needs of Digital Realty’s 13 data centers in the greater Dallas.

“The data center industry underpins the growth of the digital economy, and we believe it is critical for industry participants to recognize the importance of managing the environmental impact of their digital infrastructure,” says A. William Stein, CEO of Digital Realty.

The new wind power agreement builds upon Digital Realty’s long-term renewable energy strategy. In 2019, the company announced an additional 50 MW of renewables to support its data centers in Ashburn, Va., and signed a green tariff agreement with Portland General Electric which will supply approximately 120,000 MWh annually to its new development project in Hillsboro, Ore.

Digital Realty is employing several renewable energy strategies to increase the portion of renewable energy available to power its data centers and locking in energy pricing for its customers. The renewable energy from the Texas project is expected to be available to customers beginning in June 2021.

Photo: The Bearkat II Wind Energy Project in Glasscock County, Texas