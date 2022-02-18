Developers Select Consultants for Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park Project

DP Energy and Iberdrola have appointed Royal HaskoningDHV and Mott MacDonald to lead the production of a comprehensive environmental impact assessment report (EIAR) for the proposed Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park offshore wind project off the south coast of Ireland – a 1 GW floating installation.

Royal HaskoningDHV has been awarded the work as lead consultant, alongside Mott MacDonald as a partner consultant, which will be supporting the project from its Dublin and Cork offices.

DP Energy entered into a joint venture with Iberdrola in February 2021 for a 3 GW pipeline of offshore wind projects. As one of the world’s largest renewable energy producers, Iberdrola has substantial experience in offshore wind development and importantly, shares DP Energy’s commitment to a sustainable and ethical approach to development.

Located off the South Coast, the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park is a 1,000 MW (1GW) floating offshore wind project.

The Inis Ealga project is currently in its early development stage, with ecology surveys under way and site investigation surveys being planned. Royal HaskoningDHV and Mott MacDonald will deliver a full EIAR to examine the potential impacts of the proposed development on the surrounding environment – including sea, land and wildlife – throughout the project lifecycle from site investigations to construction and right through to operation and eventual decommissioning of the wind farm.

The EIAR will also report on the potential impacts of the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park on other key receptors, including commercial fisheries, fish ecology, landscape, seascape, cultural heritage, tourism, transport and aviation.

“Inis Ealga is progressing well and this contract marks an important milestone for the project,” says Declan McMahon, Iberdrola’s offshore development project manager. “These detailed studies will help us to design an offshore wind farm that will benefit both local communities and national climate goals.”