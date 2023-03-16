Developer Selects Kent for Floating Offshore Wind Engineering Support

Power project developer Floventis Energy Ltd. has awarded a contract to engineering and design firm Kent for the Llŷr 1 and 2 wind farms in the Celtic Seas.

The wind farms – a joint venture between Cierco, a renewable energy project development company, and SBM Offshore, specialists in floating offshore energy – will demonstrate the potential of two innovative floating offshore wind platforms within an array of six to eight units each.

On this project and in partnership with Vekta Group, Kent will provide multidisciplinary engineering support, covering CDM, hull and mooring, electrical, wind turbine, site layout, geotechnical, metocean, and project management.

“We continually strive to push the boundaries of water depth, seabed type, standardization, optimization and asset management,” says Cerianne Cummings, Kent’s offshore wind market director. “We are proud to be part of this project, which is paving the way toward the commercialization of floating wind.”

The two 100 MW projects are progressing through pre-FEED, expecting to reach commercial operation by 2027.

Kent says it has been involved in the development of 70% of all U.K. offshore wind farms and developed the first certified project using the PISA geotechnical design. Kent has delivered 11GW+ of operational wind farms, 1,500+ offshore wind structures and 20+ offshore substations.