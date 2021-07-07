Developer Proposes Skipjack Wind 2 Project to Maryland PSC

Ørsted has submitted a bid to the Maryland Public Service Commission to develop Skipjack Wind 2, a proposed offshore wind project of up to 760 MW.

The bid is in response to the commission’s call for proposals for Round 2 offshore wind projects, through which the commission can award at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC).

“Ørsted is privileged to already be a long-term partner to the state of Maryland as it works to meet its offshore wind goals,” says David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America. “We’re proud to build, own, and operate wind farms across the world and will bring that same approach to Maryland. These at least 30-year commitments we’re making to the state are designed to provide long-term benefits to all of the communities that will be home to our facilities.”

Ørsted is currently developing the Skipjack Wind Farm 1, a 120 MW project off the Maryland-Delaware coast that is scheduled to be operational by the second quarter of 2026. The company was awarded the project during Maryland’s first offshore wind solicitation, commonly referred to as Round 1, in May 2017.

Skipjack Wind Farm 1 will create approximately 1,400 Maryland jobs, spur at least $200 million in Maryland economic investment, and generate enough energy to power 35,000 homes in the region.

Ørsted operates 28 offshore wind farms globally, including the U.S.’first offshore wind farm, the Block Island Wind Farm.