Developer Contracts for 1.4 GW of Siemens Gamesa Wind Turbines

ScottishPower, a green energy developer in the U.K. and part of the Iberdrola group, has formalized a $1.6 billion contract with Siemens Gamesa for 95 wind turbines for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm off the coast of Suffolk, England.

The 14.7 MW turbines will have a combined capacity of 1.4 GW, generating enough energy to meet the annual demand of 1.3 million homes.

“Our agreement with Siemens Gamesa is a massive step forward for East Anglia THREE, a project that has been more than 13 years in the making. We are now finalizing our other contractual commitments so we can all achieve the clean energy future we want – and need,” says ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson.

