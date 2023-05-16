deugro Danmark Building Pair of Specialized Offshore Wind Vessels

deugro Danmark and partners Siemens Gamesa and Amasus Offshore are bringing two newly designed vessels customized for transporting offshore wind turbine components to the market.

Siemens Gamesa and deugro have entered into a long-term charter agreement for the vessels, Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon, which will be delivered in 2025.

The new concept builds upon the existing Rotra concept, which uses a unique RO/RO and gantry system when transporting components, the company says. The new vessels have been designed to accommodate the increasing size and weight of the next generations of components and, at the same time, to ensure best-in-class cargo intake and operational flexibility.

Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon will measure 167.6 x 26 meters, with the deckhouse and accommodation placed forward to ensure optimal cargo intake without any line-of-sight limitations. The vessels will be fitted with a stern RO/RO ramp, three Liebherr cranes, and a gantry system that allows the stowage of blades in three tiers, providing flexibility in cargo composition and method of loading.

“With our record order backlog, we will be installing a significant number of wind turbines at sea globally, with increasingly larger and more complex components,” says Siemens Gamesa’s Christian Johansen. “With this agreement, we have taken another important step towards securing our ability to execute projects safely, on time and at the right cost level.”

The two vessels will be built at the Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard in China.