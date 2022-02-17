Department of Energy Investigates Offshore Wind Social Science Research Needs

The United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) is requesting information on knowledge gaps and research needs related to the community effects of offshore wind energy development. DOE will use responses to this request for information (RFI) to inform future activities and guide its research agenda.

DOE’s interest in offshore wind energy social science research includes research topics that are unique to the United States and particular regions of the United States. They are looking for research that could inform and significantly affect offshore wind energy siting and development with an emphasis on activities through 2027.

The topic areas, or response categories, in this RFI are priority social science research questions; social and socioeconomic data needs; and communication, data use and access, and community planning tools research needs.

Responses to this RFI must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. Read the full listing for RFI DE-FOA-0002695 here.

Photo by Theodor Vasile on Unsplash