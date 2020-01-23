DEME Achieves Turbine Milestone

DEME Offshore, a company that specializes in dredging, marine engineering and environmental remediation, has reached a milestone with the installation of its 2,200th turbine. The 7 MW turbine was installed at the 714 MW East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm in the U.K.

DEME Offshore has a long history in offshore turbine installation. Its first turbines, with capacities of 1.5 MW, were installed in 2000 at the 10.5 MW Utgrunden offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea in Sweden. Since then, turbines of all types and sizes have been installed at 45 different offshore wind farm projects across Europe and in China.

The 2,200 turbines have a combined capacity of 9,316 MW of renewable energy.

“We are very proud to have installed turbine number 2,200 and would like to thank and congratulate our crew and project teams who have contributed to this remarkable milestone. I would also like to thank our customers and contractors for their continued support and confidence,” says Michael Glavind, business unit director at DEME.

“The experience gained from each of these different installations, carried out in various seabed and weather conditions, means that we have an unrivaled knowledge from which we can draw upon for any future offshore wind project,” adds Glavind.

In the next few months, DEME Offshore will execute the turbine installation at the SeaMade offshore wind farm in Belgium and the Borssele 1 & 2 wind farm in the Netherlands.

Photo: DEME Offshore installing an offshore turbine