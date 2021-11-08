DEME Offshore Wins Dominion Energy Virginia Offshore Wind Construction Project

DEME Offshore US LLC, an offshore wind farm contractor, has secured a more than $1.1 billion balance of plant (BoP) contract for the construction of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project in a consortium with Prysmian. The contract, with a total value amounting to over $1.9 billion, has been awarded by Dominion Energy Virginia, a subsidiary of Dominion Energy Inc., to a consortium made up of DEME Group and Prysmian.

The agreement is the largest offshore wind installation contract ever awarded in the U.S. Upon expected completion in 2026, the CVOW will be the largest wind farm in the U.S., and one of the largest in the world.

“DEME Offshore brings valuable industry knowledge and years of experience to our Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project,” says Joshua Bennett, Dominion Energy’s vice president of offshore wind. “We look forward to working with DEME Offshore to advance offshore wind off the coast of Virginia as we lead the Commonwealth’s clean-energy transition.”

The CVOW project will play a crucial role in helping the Commonwealth of Virginia meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045. The 2.6 GW offshore wind farm is located at approximately 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

“We are extremely proud to be playing such a significant role in this dynamic and growing U.S. market and seeing our efforts bring clean energy to American households,” comments Luc Vandenbulcke, CEO of DEME Group. “Following the award of the Vineyard offshore wind project installation works for foundations, substation and wind turbines and South Fork cable installation works, this partnership with Dominion Energy is an endorsement of our expertise and track record in enabling the energy transition process in the U.S.”

DEME Offshore’s CVOW BoP contract includes the transport and installation of 176 monopile transition piece foundations, three offshore substations, scour protection, and the supply and installation of export and inter-array submarine cable systems. DEME Offshore will oversee the complete offshore installation works for the foundations, substations and infield cables, as well as part of the export cables. For the fulfilment of the project, DEME Offshore entered in a consortium with Prysmian, an underwater energy cable systems company.

“We are grateful for Dominion Energy for the opportunity to launch this consortium,” states Jan Klaassen, director of DEME Offshore US LLC. “By working closely with our partners at Prysmian Powerlink, we will jointly support the project during the design and preparation phase with our joint expertise, and ultimately deliver on the promise of offshore wind power to the benefit of Virginia residents, businesses, and families.” “This significant contract will allow us to further build out our US footprint, working with key partners and the local supply chain to grow jobs,” adds Sid Florey, president of DEME Offshore US. “We are pleased to continue supporting the growth of the U.S. offshore wind industry and demonstrating DEME’s commitment to this growing market.”