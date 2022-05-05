DEME Offshore US, Barge Master Contract for U.S. Offshore Wind Support

DEME Offshore US has announced a five-year agreement with Dutch company Barge Master for the use of four motion compensation platforms to be installed on U.S.-flagged Foss Maritime barges.

In 2021 DEME Offshore US secured a transport and installation contract for the 62 GE Haliade offshore wind turbines for the Vineyard Wind 1 project, which is located off the coast of Massachusetts. In addition to the installation of the turbines, DEME Offshore will also handle the transportation and installation of the monopile foundations, transition pieces, offshore substation and scour protection for the wind turbine foundations, as well as the offshore substation foundation and platform.

This integrated, high-tech solution will enable the wind turbine components to be transported from U.S. ports to DEME’s specialized offshore installation vessels. When arriving alongside the installation vessel the Barge Master motion compensation technology ensures safe lifting operations – even for these giant components – and increases workability. The barges will also be towed and pushed by U.S.-flagged tugs.

“This fully Jones Act compliant solution, based on using U.S.-flagged and U.S.-owned tugs and barges, again demonstrates our commitment to build and support the U.S. offshore wind industry and to create jobs for (unionized) American mariners,” comments Sidney Florey, president of DEME Offshore US. “Uniquely, this technology turns existing barges into a high-tech, smart feeder concept, resulting in a competitive advantage for DEME Offshore and its partners. This solution also leads to sharp pricing and guaranteed availability for the offshore wind developers, our clients.”

“Long-term agreements with reputable companies, combined with our strong engineering capabilities ensure that DEME Offshore US has the capabilities to deliver projects for our clients, even when the circumstances are challenging,” Jan Klaassen, director of DEME Offshore US. “We are renowned for being a total solutions provider, meaning that we are the logical choice for forthcoming projects in the U.S. We are ready to show that offshore wind farms in the US can be built according to tight deadlines and at competitive cost levels.”

“We are providing the most competitive feeder solution in the market by utilizing proven technology,” adds Martijn Koppert, Barge Master’s director. “By combining our motion compensated feeder platforms with existing US maritime equipment and DEME Offshore’s jack-up vessels, the CAPEX and OPEX are kept low when compared to other concepts. We are confident this feedering solution is perfect for the US offshore wind market today, as well as for other large-scale wind farms in the future.”

DEME Offshore US has developed special seafastening releasing technology and new lifting tools in close collaboration with GE and Barge Master. DEME Offshore US, Foss Maritime and Barge Master are set to launch the new concept, which consists of two fully equipped smart feeder barges, in spring 2023.

The Barge Master concept is based on using patented technology, whereby control systems and cylinders are supporting a platform and actively compensating the motions of the barge. The wind turbine components are fastened to the motion compensated platform. Barge Master has two existing platforms which have been used on several offshore energy projects already. These two platforms and two larger newbuild platforms will be specifically adapted to cope with the needs for the Vineyard Wind 1 project.