Delaware Court Implements Moratorium on New Utility-Scale Wind Projects

In Delaware, the Kent County Levy Court has placed a moratorium on developing new, larger wind projects, reports Paul Kiefer of Delaware Public Media.

The court previously froze new utility scale solar farm development and limited community-scale projects in the spring of 2022. The court decided to implement a similar moratorium for new utility-scale wind projects until the county can review development rules, Commissioner Allan Angel tells Kiefer.

The court will also review zoning ordinances for wind power generation restrictions.

Read the full article here.

Image: Sam Cumming on Unsplash