DaVita Powers North American Operations with 100 Percent Renewable Energy

DaVita Inc. says it has become the first kidney care provider to completely power its North American operations with renewable energy.

DaVita achieved this goal, which it set in 2019, by contracting with Longroad Energy on two virtual power purchase agreements (PPA) to construct a wind farm and a solar farm in Texas. DaVita’s share of the projects has generated as much renewable energy as the amount of electricity used by its North American operations.

“We are ambitious and purposeful in our approach to environmental stewardship,” says Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita. “As we celebrate this milestone towards a more sustainable village, we’re encouraged to continue the work. That’s why we’re expanding our renewable commitment across our global operations, helping to create healthy communities around the world.”

In expanding this commitment, DaVita now strives to be 100% renewable across its global operations by 2025.

Photo by ZHANG FENGSHENG on Unsplash