David Hang Joins US Wind Developer’s Leadership Team

Maryland-based offshore wind developer US Wind Inc. has added David Hang to its executive management team. With over 20 years of experience in the financial and commercial sectors, Hang joins the US Wind team as COO. In this role, Hang will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations and work with the CEO to lead the larger commercial strategy for constructing its projects.

“David adds some serious heft to US Wind’s executive management team,” states Jeff Grybowski, US Wind’s CEO. “His vast knowledge of and expertise in project financing and commercial strategy is unparalleled in the U.S. offshore wind industry. We’re thrilled for him to join our best-in-class team to deliver clean energy and good jobs to Maryland.”

Hang’s offshore wind experience dates back to 2007 when he made the initial investment in Deepwater Wind on behalf of the D. E. Shaw group. At the D. E. Shaw group, he spent more than a decade managing all capital raising and capital allocation activities for Deepwater Wind, negotiated all major contracts and financing for the Block Island Wind Farm – America’s first offshore wind farm – and led negotiations to sell Deepwater Wind to Orsted in 2018. Upon the sale of Deepwater Wind to Orsted, Hang became president of Orsted’s U.S. Offshore Wind business, where he assumed development responsibility for the company’s U.S. offshore wind portfolio, consisting of 2 GW of projects.

Image: Photo by Marcel Strauß on Unsplash