Danish Energy Agency Awards Concession for Thor Wind Farm

As announced by the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen), Germany-based energy company RWE has been awarded the concession for the Thor offshore wind project.

With a planned capacity of around 1,000 MW, Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. The project will be built off the Danish west coast and is scheduled to reach full operation in 2027.

“Denmark is one of the key offshore markets in Europe with high growth ambitions,” says Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of wind offshore for RWE Renewables. “As one of the global leading players in offshore wind, we are delighted to be awarded the Thor project – Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. This success creates further momentum to boost our activities in the country by realizing our second offshore wind farm off the Danish coast. With Thor we will contribute significantly to Denmark’s green energy transition.”

The company currently operates 17 offshore wind farms in five countries. In Denmark RWE is operating the Rødsand 2 offshore project, which is located south of the Danish island of Lolland, approximately 10 km southeast of Rødbyhavn. The wind farm has an installed capacity of 207 MW (RWE share: 20%) and has been in operation since 2010. By 2030, RWE intends to triple its global offshore wind capacity from 2.4 to 8 GW.