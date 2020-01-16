Cuomo Reveals New Plans for Boosting Offshore Wind

As a part of his 2020 State of the State address, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced a number of new energy and environmental actions that will help the state achieve its clean energy and climate goals and support the implementation of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

To strengthen New York’s position as the hub of the U.S. offshore wind industry, the governor’s announcement included several key steps:

In 2020, NYSERDA will issue its second offshore wind solicitation, expected to yield another 1 GW of clean power, taking advantage of rapidly falling offshore wind energy costs and providing affordable, reliable clean energy to New Yorkers;

NYSERDA, the Department of Transportation and Empire State Development will issue a competitive solicitation in early 2020 to award $200 million in public investments paired with private investment in port infrastructure; and

SUNY’s Farmingdale State College and Stony Brook University campuses will launch the $20 million Offshore Wind Training Institute, formally soliciting partnerships so that training of 2,500 New Yorkers can begin in 2021, when the industry is expected to need a significant number of new, skilled employees.

“We’re building more renewable energy projects than any state in the United States of America,” Cuomo said during his address. “We’re doing the largest development of offshore wind in the western hemisphere off Long Island right now.”