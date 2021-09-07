Crown Prince of Denmark Inaugurates Scandinavia’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Denmark, together with Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, Simon Kollerup, has inaugurated Vattenfall‘s new offshore wind farm, Kriegers Flak.

The development is Scandinavia’s largest and will increase Danish wind power production by 16%. It has 72 offshore wind turbines and a capacity corresponding to the annual energy consumption of approximately 600,000 Danish households. Kriegers Flak has a production capacity of 604 MW.

“With today’s inauguration, we are taking one step closer towards our goal of enabling fossil-free living within one generation,” says Anna Borg, CEO of Vattenfall. “Kriegers Flak stands as a strong contribution to the green transition, which is why we are proud that the wind farm is now ready to provide fossil-free power to Danish homes and industry.”

The new offshore wind farm is located in the Baltic Sea, 15-40 kilometers off the coast of Denmark. The construction of Kriegers Flak was decided by the Danish parliament in 2012. In May 2020, Vattenfall put the first foundation in place, and at the beginning of this year, the first out of 72 wind turbines was installed. Since then, the remaining turbines have been continuously installed and put into operation.

“Kriegers Flak has been a very successful project, which despite being constructed amidst a global pandemic is in operation ahead of schedule,” states Helene Biström, head of business area wind at Vattenfall. “It shows the commitment of society, our partners and Vattenfall to a carbon-neutral future. At the same time, it underlines our strategic ambition to accelerate fossil-free living with the power of renewables.”