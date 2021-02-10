Crowley, Watco Partner to Provide Offshore Wind Management Solutions

Crowley and Watco, a transportation service and logistics company, have partnered to create a single-source terminal and supply chain management solution to support the emerging offshore wind industry.

With the growing number of wind projects planned for U.S. waters, the partnership brings together project management and logistics experts who can provide a “one-stop-shop” for owners, operators and local port authorities in support of the offshore wind industry.

“This partnership will provide turnkey services for the offshore wind industry in the area of terminal management,” says Lynda Patterson, senior vice president of logistics at Watco. “Crowley and Watco will work together to leverage our respective expertise in logistics, project management and energy support to create innovative solutions to meet full lifecycle project needs.”

Watco will use its skillset in onshore wind terminal management and ongoing relationships with OEMs to develop terminal management offerings for the offshore wind industry. Watco and Crowley will collaborate to provide customized terminal design, project management, warehousing, logistics, supply chain management and equipment maintenance through their commercial expertise and curated supply chain networks.

Crowley, the parent company of Crowley Maritime Corp., a privately-held, family- and employee-owned company that provides worldwide logistics, government, marine and energy solutions, will provide its offshore logistics offerings through the utilization of its Jones Act-compliant fleet of vessels, engineering services and cross-over expertise in oil and gas. This includes the design and operation of service operation vessels (SOVs), crew transfer vessels (CTVs), turbine maintenance, offshore substation repair and maintenance, and additional services necessary to sustain offshore wind energy operations.