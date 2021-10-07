Crowley Maritime Establishes Offshore Wind Offices in Providence

Crowley Maritime Corp. has opened offices for the company’s New Energy division at CIC Providence in the Innovation and Design District. The new Rhode Island office will focus on advancing the development and operation of offshore wind energy installations.

The company will provide landside and marine logistics solutions during all phases of the offshore wind lifecycle to customers throughout the U.S. This includes workforce development, port terminals and marshaling, vessel development and operation, and engineering.

“Crowley is committed to enabling the U.S. development of clean, sustainable energy through offshore wind solutions,” says Ray Fitzgerald, the company’s chief operating officer. “Our extensive expertise in supply chain services and deep experience with maritime assets will help Rhode Island and the United States meet the growing demand for new energy.”

Crowley Wind Services also recently announced the impending purchase of 42 acres surrounding Salem Harbor Station in Massachusetts, as the company becomes the long-term offshore wind port operator for the site serving the first utility-scale U.S. offshore wind project by Vineyard Wind.

The company also has partnered with Danish shipping company ESVAGT to increase vessel availability, becoming the single-source terminal and supply chain management solution for the energy sector’s supply chain. As the largest employer of U.S. mariners, Crowley and RelyOn Nutec are partnering on programs to increase the availability of offshore wind safety training across the U.S.

The Rhode Island office is located at 225 E. Dyer St. in Providence.