Crowley Forms New Division to Focus on Offshore Wind Industry

Crowley Shipping, a subsidiary of Crowley Maritime Corp. that provides worldwide logistics, government, marine and energy solutions, has formed a New Energy division strategically focused on diverse services supporting emerging energy sectors in the U.S. and adjacent regions – with a concentration on offshore wind and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“At Crowley, we have a strong company culture of environmental stewardship and sustainability in not only our own operations but in our services to customers,” says Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO of Maritime Corp. “The New Energy division captures our commitment to those cultural principles while delivering the innovative solutions that help customers in these emerging sectors succeed.”

Offshore wind power projects are emerging in the U.S. Crowley expects its expansion in the offshore wind industry to be as a total lifecycle service provider, with tailored solutions in support of the entire project.

Crowley says its offshore solutions could include:

-Transportation of turbines during construction

-Designs for industry-specific support vessels

-Shoreside terminaling

-Supply chain services from farm construction through decommissioning

