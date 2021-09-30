Partners Look to Turn Harbor into Offshore Wind Port

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between AVANGRID Inc.’s Avangrid Renewables subsidiary and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), has entered into an agreement with Crowley Maritime Corp. and the City of Salem (Mass.) to create a public-private partnership aimed at establishing Salem Harbor as the state’s second major offshore wind port. The agreement, part of the Commonwealth Wind proposal, is contingent upon the company winning an award by the State of Massachusetts, which is currently evaluating offshore wind procurement bids.

Vineyard Wind estimates that the project would create up to an estimated 400 full time equivalent (FTE) job years during the revitalization of the port and up to another 500 FTEs over the first five years of operation for construction and staging for wind projects and day-to-day port operations, for a total of 900 FTE job years.

“As offshore wind continues to expand, new purpose-built ports will be key to the success of this industry,” says Lars T. Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind. “By constructing the nation’s first purpose-built offshore wind port in New Bedford, Massachusetts has been leading the way. With a new offshore wind port in Salem, the Commonwealth can ensure that it is ready to face the demands of a rapidly growing industry.

“With both New Bedford and Salem capable of delivering port operations needed for offshore wind, the state can ensure that both the South Coast and the North Shore can benefit from the creation of new, highly skilled and good paying jobs, something that will cement Massachusetts’ position as a leader in the new and growing offshore wind industry,” adds Pedersen.

“This partnership is a great example of how sites that once supported coal can be transformed into sustainable infrastructure to support the vital clean energy transition,” mentions Bill White, head of offshore wind for Avangrid Renewables. “Commonwealth Wind is a transformational project that will create good jobs, economic opportunity and clean electricity for Massachusetts, facilitated by this important partnership with the City of Salem and Crowley.”

Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Crowley, through its New Energy subsidiary Crowley Wind Services, will purchase the 42 acres surrounding Salem Harbor Station, currently owned by Footprint Power LLC, and will serve as the long-term offshore wind port operator for the site. Vineyard Wind’s partners (Avangrid Renewables and CIP) will serve as the port’s anchor tenants, utilizing the property for the Commonwealth Wind project as well as other projects in the company’s portfolio.

“This partnership reinforces Crowley’s position as a total lifecycle service provider in the offshore wind sector,” states Jeff Andreini, Crowley New Energy’s vice president. “We look forward to working with Vineyard Wind and the City of Salem and providing the highest level of service in order to make Salem Harbor a leading provider in the offshore wind supply chain.”

The Commonwealth Wind project intends to use the site for turbine assembly and staging activities, utilizing the site to store and assemble components – including blades, nacelles and tower sections – as they are prepared for offshore installation. Given Salem Harbor’s deep-water port and unrestricted height access to accommodate large-scale wind turbine installation vessels, Vineyard Wind sees Salem Harbor as a necessary addition to support the offshore wind industry within the Commonwealth and across the region.