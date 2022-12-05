CrossWind Brings in KBR for Hollandse Kust Energy Storage Engineering

KBR has earned a contract to provide engineering services for an offshore energy storage project for CrossWind, a joint venture (JV) between Shell and Eneco, Dutch utility company. KBR will perform a front-end engineering design of the baseload power hub (BLPH) for the Hollandse Kust (north) wind farm located offshore Netherlands.

KBR and Shell will design and develop facilities that integrate lithium-ion battery storage and green hydrogen electrolysis production at MW scale. The design will enable hydrogen production and electricity storage in periods of high-power production and will convert hydrogen to electricity, via a fuel cell, during periods of lower power production.

“KBR is extremely pleased to be involved in this sustainable energy project,” says Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “To solve the current global ‘energy trilemma,’ the world needs an energy mix that relies more on wind, solar and nuclear power. With our deep expertise in engineering and energy solutions, KBR is positioned to help our valued customers – partners like the CrossWind JV – drive the energy transition.”