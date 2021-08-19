Crosby Tugs, SEA.O.G Offshore Merger Supports Offshore Wind Industry

SEA.O.G Offshore, an integrated services provider to the offshore energy industry, has merged with Crosby Tugs, a marine transportation provider. The partnership will focus on delivering installation support and operations, and maintenance services for the U.S. offshore wind industry.

Crosby Tugs delivers offshore and inland marine towing, dredging and rock placement services along the Gulf Coast region and beyond. Supporting marine operations for over 5 GW of onshore turbines, SEA.O.G Offshore focuses on offshore tug and barge operations in renewables. The company also provides marine transport, subsea, logistics and compliance solutions.

The new combined fleet has 130 inland and offshore towboats, and a fleet of over 400 barges. Together, Crosby and SEA.O.G Offshore will bring the ADAPT feeder barge concept to market. It is a stable, semi-autonomous delivery and installation platform for wind turbine components, foundations, scour protection, and cable lay.

“The offshore wind industry must ‘ADAPT and Evolve’ as we like to say,” states James Clouse, CEO of SEA.O.G. Offshore. “That’s where we come in. We work to address the regulatory and operational challenges facing developers in this quickly evolving industry.”

“The Crosby family of companies always finds a way of getting things done, and we immediately recognized that SEA.O.G Offshore had the same kind of dedication to solving problems,” says Aaron Guidry, director of special projects for Crosby Tugs. “We are thrilled to invest in an innovative company that is working tirelessly to address the needs of the offshore wind industry and, in doing so, foster a better, more sustainable blue economy.”