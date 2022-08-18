Corio, TotalEnergies Award FEED Contract for Gray Whale 3 Project to Subsea 7

Corio and TotalEnergies have awarded Subsea 7 S.A. with a FEED contract for a floating wind development in South Korea. The Gray Whale 3 project is a 504 MW development located around 60 to 70 kilometers offshore from Ulsan.

The basic design contract will be executed in a consortium with Technip Energies and Samkang M&T and will include engineering of floating foundations, mooring and inner-array cable in collaboration with the turbine supplier. Engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in the U.K., South Korea, Malaysia and France.

“The Gray Whale 3 Offshore Windfarm project represents an exciting opportunity for Subsea 7 and furthers our involvement in the floating wind market in South Korea,” says Philippe Gleize, VP of floating wind at Subsea 7. “We are very pleased to have been selected as a consortium partner and are looking forward to working collaboratively with our clients and all parties involved in maximizing the wealth of knowledge, capability and expertise we collectively bring to deliver this FEED project.”