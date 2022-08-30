Cordelio, Tenaska Collaborate on Jointly Developing Wind Projects

Cordelio Power and Tenaska have signed a joint development agreement to originate new wind projects in select power markets in the United States. Under the five-year agreement, Tenaska will originate and develop new wind energy projects exclusively for Cordelio, with a focus on power markets in MISO, PJM and the Western Interconnection. As part of the arrangements, Cordelio has acquired a 1,000 MW portfolio of renewable projects currently under development by Tenaska.

“We look forward to working with Tenaska, a proven developer, to build out a large-scale portfolio of wind projects over the next several years, as we expand our efforts to provide clean power to North American markets,” says Nick Karambelas, Cordelio’s chief commercial officer.

“Tenaska’s business is relationship-driven, and our team looks forward to continued collaboration with Cordelio as we advance wind development across the U.S.,” states Joel Link, senior vice president in Tenaska’s Strategic Development and Acquisitions Group.

Cordelio previously acquired two other wind development projects from Tenaska, including the Firebrick project in Missouri. Tenaska will continue to support the development of each of those projects.