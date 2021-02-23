Cordelio Power Acquires Missouri Wind Project

Cordelio Power, a North American renewable power producer, has acquired the 400 MW Firebrick wind project under development in Audrain County, Mo.

The Firebrick project was acquired from Tenaska, a U.S. renewable power developer, who will work with Cordelio to advance the project under a development services agreement.

“The Firebrick project is an important part of our effort to bring the benefits of clean power to Missouri’s residents, businesses and local communities,” said Nick Karambelas, COO of Cordelio. “We’re excited to work with Tenaska on this project and we hope to expand this relationship in the future as we continue to grow Cordelio’s development portfolio.”