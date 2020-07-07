Cordelio Acquires Illinois Wind Development Portfolio

Cordelio Power has acquired two wind projects under development in central Illinois.

The Glacier Sands and Moraine Sands projects are expected to achieve commercial operations in 2021 and 2022, respectively, with over 350 MW of nameplate capacity. The Glacier Sands project is under contract for a portion of its output for 14 years.

The two projects were acquired from Swift Current Energy, who will work with Cordelio to advance the projects under a development services agreement.

“We are pleased to start the next phase of our growth, and to be working with the Swift Current team,” says Nick Karambelas, CCO of Cordelio.

“These projects represent our opportunity to help Illinois meet its clean power goals while making a positive impact on Mason County and its local communities,” he adds.

Swift Current was advised in this transaction by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Photo: Cordelio Power’s Community / Environment web page