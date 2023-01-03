Copenhagen Offshore Partners Leads Development Fengmiao Wind Project

Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) is leading project development activities for the 500 MW Fengmiao offshore wind project, which will be located approximately 35 kilometers off the coast of Taichung in central Taiwan.

The news follows from an announcement that the Fengmiao project, owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV), has been awarded capacity in the first round of Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development Offshore Wind Auction with grid connection in 2027. CIP is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments.

“We are incredibly excited to be leading development for the Fengmiao project in Taiwan,” says Claire Lohan, Fengmiao Project’s CEO. “We look forward to continuing our close work with the Taiwanese government and local leaders and stakeholders to support the delivery of Taiwan’s net zero ambitions.”

“The development of the Fengmiao project will build on Copenhagen Offshore Partners already strong track record for project delivery in Taiwan, and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Taiwan market and the industrial goals of the Taiwanese government,” comments Jesper Krarup Holst, COP’s partner.

As the exclusive offshore wind development partner to CIP, COP will develop the Fengmiao offshore wind farm with construction works expected to commence in 2025 and commercial operations expected for 2027.