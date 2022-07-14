Copenhagen Infrastructure, Tokyu Land Corp. Partner on Offshore Wind

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its Copenhagen Infrastructure IV K/S (CI IV) fund, and Tokyu Land Corp. (TLC) are developing the Aomori South offshore wind project, located in northern Japan.

TLC and CI IV have established a new joint venture company, Aomori South Offshore Wind GK, which is developing the site in anticipation of participating in the upcoming auction.

A joint project team is leading the development of the project, drawing on TLC’s record of revitalizing local communities and renewable energy expertise in Japan, and CIP’s capabilities in offshore wind development, and the procurement and financing of large-scale renewable energy projects.

The shareholders and project team are working in close collaboration with local stakeholders and communities, with a focus on ensuring substantial benefits to the local and regional economy.

The Japanese government is targeting 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and between 30 to 45 GW by 2040 as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.