Consumers Energy Powers On Michigan Wind Farm

Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, says its Gratiot Farms Wind Project is operational and contributing 150 MW of renewable energy to customers in Michigan.

“We are excited to have completed construction and bring Gratiot Farms online to serve customers,” says Dennis Dobbs, vice president of enterprise project management, engineering and services for Consumers Energy. “Each kilowatt we generate from renewable sources such as the wind gets us closer to our Clean Energy Plan goal of a net-zero carbon energy future.”

The Gratiot Farms Wind Project went online last December and features 60 turbines with a 150 MW capacity. Consumers Energy acquired the project from Enel Green Power America, which started the development of the wind farm. Consumers took ownership and responsibility for completing the construction of the project in September 2019.

Approximately 250 workers were employed during the construction of Gratiot Farms. A team of 10 highly trained full-time employees will operate the electric generation facility from a newly established service center in Middleton, Mich., scheduled to be completed by late February.

Gratiot Farms represents a $260 million investment in Michigan’s clean energy infrastructure. It joins Lake Winds Energy Park in Mason County and Cross Winds Energy Park in Tuscola County as wind energy projects Consumers Energy owns and operates.

