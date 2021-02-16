Consumers Energy Brings 166 MW Crescent Wind Online

Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, says it began ownership of the 166 MW Crescent Wind project which recently began producing energy for residents and businesses in Michigan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Crescent Wind to our assets powering Michigan with clean energy,” says Dennis Dobbs, vice president of enterprise project management, engineering and services for Consumers Energy. “It’s amazing to consider the addition of Crescent Wind completes a doubling of the wind energy parks we own and operate compared to a year ago.”

Crescent Wind in Hillsdale County features 60 turbines. Invenergy, a multinational power generation development and operations company, developed and built the wind farm. Consumers Energy took ownership and operations of the facility upon its completion. A team of 11 highly trained full-time employees will operate the electric generation facility from a newly established service center in Jonesville, Mich., scheduled to be completed this month.

Consumers Energy’s newest wind project represents a $246 million investment in Michigan’s clean energy infrastructure. It joins Lake Winds Energy Park, Cross Winds Energy Park and Gratiot Farms Wind Project, which went online in late 2020, as wind energy projects Consumers Energy owns and operates.

Crescent Wind plays a key role in fulfilling the energy provider’s Clean Energy Plan, which calls for eliminating coal as an energy source, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers’ energy needs through clean sources like renewable energy, energy waste reduction and energy storage.

Photo Source