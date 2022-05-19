Construction Permit Granted for Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm

The Swedish government has decided to grant a construction permit for an offshore wind farm at Swedish Kriegers Flak.

Kriegers Flak, in the south of the Baltic Sea, is the one of Vattenfall’s Swedish offshore wind projects that has come the furthest in its development. Vattenfall’s application covers 40 to 50 wind turbines with a total capacity of approximately 640 MW. Annual production would be sufficient to charge one million electric cars per year or to meet the annual needs of just over a half a million households.

“We are happy that the government has made this decision,” states Anna Borg, president and CEO of Vattenfall. “If Sweden is to be able to meet customers’ future electricity needs, it is absolutely necessary to expand fossil free electricity production. Kriegers Flak would be a very valuable addition of electricity production in southern Sweden.”

With the permit from the government, the project is now taking an important step forward. However, the major challenges of securing necessary permits as well as the electricity grid connection on land, are prerequisites for completing the wind farm. Vattenfall is planning for a possible investment decision in 2025.

“Wind power, together with other fossil free energy sources, is crucial in the transformation of society that is required to meet the climate challenge and enable fossil free living within one generation,” says Helene Biström, senior vice president and head of business area wind at Vattenfall. “Vattenfall’s hope is that Kriegers Flak will be connected to the Swedish national grid as quickly as possible. However, before the wind farm can be completed, all necessary permits have to be secured and an agreement with the Swedish TSO on how connection to the grid on land needs to be reached.”

Kriegers Flak is located 30 km south of Trelleborg, Sweden. The wind farm can be commissioned around 2028. Vattenfall’s application pertains 40-50 wind turbines with a maximum height of 280 meters. The wind farms total capacity would be 640 MW with an annual production of around 2.6 TWh. On the Danish side of Kriegers Flak, Vattenfall has already commissioned Denmark’s largest wind farm. On the German side there has been a wind farm in operation since 2015.