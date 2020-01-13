Construction Begins at Orsted’s Offshore Wind Farm

Orsted has started construction on its first offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, with the installation of foundations at the 752 MW Borssele 1 & 2 site.

The farm is located 22 kilometers off the coast of the Dutch province of Zeeland. At water depths ranging from 14 to 39.7 meters, a total of 94 monopile foundations will be constructed. Starting in April, 94 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines will be installed.

“It’s great that the installation has started now, according to plan. We’re well on track with the construction of the wind farm. Borssele 1 & 2 will be operational by the end of 2020,” says Henrik Egholm, EPC director for Borssele 1 & 2.

The monopiles and transition pieces for Borssele 1 & 2 have been fabricated by Sif, EEW SPC, EEW OSB and Bladt Industries. All foundations will be installed by DEME.

“Borssele 1 & 2 will be our first offshore wind farm in the Netherlands and is an important step in the Dutch government’s ambitious shift towards green energy,” says Steven Engels, general manager for the Netherlands. “Once completed, Borssele 1 & 2 will be the largest offshore wind farm in the Netherlands, able to supply renewable power to around one million Dutch households.”

Photo: Construction site of the Borssele 1 & 2 wind farm