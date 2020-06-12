Consortium Formed to Promote Offshore Wind in Japan

Sumitomo Corp., INPEX Corp., Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd., JR-EAST Energy Development Co. Ltd. (JED), Kato Construction Co. Ltd., Narita Construction Co. Ltd., TEPCO Renewable Power Inc. and Venti Japan Inc. have formed a consortium to take on an offshore wind power project near the cities of Noshiro, Mitane and Oga in Akita Prefecture, Japan – for which a public tender is scheduled.

The national government’s Basic Energy Plan sets out an objective for 2030 of achieving a power generation mix in which 22%-24% of power is provided through renewable energies, making the consideration of offshore wind power generation, a power source with enormous potential, an urgent issue.

In accordance with the Offshore Renewable Energy Act, the national government is presently designating areas for which offshore wind power producers will be selected by public tender. The sea area offers a suitable natural environment, with its favorable wind conditions and relatively shallow waters, so it appears likely to be designated a promotion area.

In working toward the commercialization of offshore wind power generation in the sea area via the project, Sumitomo Corp. has – since 2018 – been conducting environmental impact assessments, seabed surveys, wind condition studies and other research with the understanding of local governments and the cooperation of local fishermen.

The consortium, as the operating body, will be making preparations for submitting a proposal for proprietary use and taking full advantage of the knowledge and know-how of its member companies to step up the process toward commercialization.

Photo: INPEX Corp.’s landing page