Connecticut Wind Collaborative to Study Northeast Offshore Wind Supply Chain Expansion

The Connecticut Wind Collaborative (CWC) has launched the Connecticut Offshore Wind Industry Study.

This initiative aims to build upon the Connecticut Offshore Wind Strategic Roadmap by identifying and expanding supply chain opportunities for Connecticut and the Northeast region.

The study will be led by Xodus and The Pew Charitable Trusts.





The study is an effort to solidify the state’s position as a collaborator in offshore wind, with a focus on addressing regional supply chain gaps, fostering regional collaboration and supporting local manufacturers.

“Our goal with this study is to place Connecticut at the forefront of offshore wind supply chain development,” says Kristin Urbach, executive director of the Connecticut Wind Collaborative.

“This collaborative, regional research will serve as a foundation for sustainable economic growth, job creation and supply chain enhancement — putting Connecticut and its neighbors in New York, New Jersey and all of New England on the map as leaders in renewable energy innovation.”

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development has contributed $70,000 to this initiative and the Southeastern Connecticut Enterprise Region has contributed $50,000.

The completed study is anticipated to be released next year.