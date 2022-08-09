Compute North Energizes Data Center Co-located at Texas Wind Farm

Compute North, a sustainable, large-scale computing infrastructure company, has energized the company’s fifth TIER 0 data center. Spanning 29 acres near a wind site in the “Wind Energy Capital of Texas,” the facility will be scaled up to 280 MW. Compute North is also announcing that, for this facility, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. will be the exclusive customer.

Co-located directly at the source of power, the TIER 0 facility will provide the wind farm with guaranteed power off-take. This will serve to optimize the asset, which could otherwise be forced to curtail production during peak generation events. Moreover, the onsite computing operations conducted by Marathon Digital’s ASIC bitcoin miners are designed to convert power directly into a digital and transferrable store of value on the Bitcoin network.

“Together, Compute North and Marathon will advance critical transitions at the heart of the global financial, energy, and computing industries,” says Dave Perrill, Compute North’s CEO and co-founder. “Our project in McCamey, Texas helps resolve the Texas grid constraints by bringing computing workloads directly to the generation source and eliminates the need for costly transmission lines – all while investing in the local community and creating new jobs in Upton County.”

“With the energization of this facility, approximately 40,000 of our installed miners, representing 3.9 exahashes per second, are now in the process of coming online in Texas,” comments Fred Thiel, chairman and CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings. “Additionally, given the groundwork the teams at Compute North and Marathon laid at the start of this year, we are now well positioned to continue deploying and energizing miners at this behind-the-meter wind farm in West Texas. We look forward to continuing to work alongside Compute North to accelerate the ramp in Marathon’s hash rate as the facility comes online.”