Community Offshore Wind Submits Tender for N.Y. Offshore Wind

Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid, have submitted a proposal to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to provide New York State with clean energy from 1.3 GW of offshore wind capacity to power nearly 500,000 homes. The bid submission was in response to the state’s third competitive offshore wind solicitation, adding to their current portfolio of five offshore wind projects. NYSERDA is expected to announce the winning clean energy suppliers in early spring 2023.

The joint venture’s proposal include collaborating with General Electric (GE) to deliver an opportunity to localize both blade and nacelle facilities; bringing steel fabrication and processing to Orange County; investing in a Staten Island port facility for staging and assembly of wind turbines; and developing a $100 million package of economic development and workforce programs. It also includes supporting parents who are working in and training for offshore wind careers with $10 million in childcare services, in partnership with United Way of New York State. They will invest in a just energy transition at National Grid’s E.F. Barrett Clean Energy Center on Long Island, including energy storage and an opportunity to support the community by retraining existing, local workers for clean energy jobs. All of these components are contingent on NYSERDA’s final selections.

“This is a proud day for Community Offshore Wind as we submit an offshore wind proposal that has the potential to deliver affordable, clean energy to New Yorkers for generations to come,” says Will Hazelip, president of National Grid Ventures (NGV), U.S. Northeast. “National Grid has strong New York roots and a dedication to helping the state reach its clean energy goals, while providing significant economic benefits and jobs. Our proposal has been carefully crafted by a team with decades of experience delivering energy safely, reliably and efficiently to millions of New Yorkers. Community Offshore Wind knows New York and we believe we are submitting the most competitive bid.”

“Community Offshore Wind aims to reestablish New York as an energy manufacturing hub that shifts the supply chain from global to local, while prioritizing disadvantaged communities, local content, and union labor,” comments Sam Eaton, CEO of RWE Offshore Holdings. “The investments included in our proposal enable New Yorkers to step into the benefits promised in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and embrace an equitable clean energy future. As a leading offshore wind developer globally, RWE is proud to partner with National Grid and play a key role in New York’s just transition.”