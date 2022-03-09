Community Offshore Wind Formed by RWE, National Grid for Joint Project Development

Following the success of their joint bid in the New York Bight offshore lease auction last month, RWE Renewables and National Grid have officially named their joint venture Community Offshore Wind.

“Our success with National Grid in the recent auction signals the start of our commitment to building a network of trust in the local communities,” says Sam Eaton, RWE’s executive vice president of offshore development Americas. “We look forward to building our offshore business in the U.S., creating opportunities to deliver clean energy, good local jobs and private investment.”

Community Offshore Wind is committed to delivering sustainable energy safely, reliably and efficiently to the communities it serves.

“National Grid is deeply committed to the communities where we live and work,” states Will Hazelip, vice president of National Grid Ventures. “This name for our offshore wind joint venture with RWE reflects that focus, and it reminds us each day that we’re here to responsibly develop projects that account for the needs of all of our stakeholder communities.”

In the NY Bight auction, the joint venture secured area OCS-A 0539 with a winning bid of $1.1 billion. The awarded seabed has the potential to host 3 GW of capacity, enough to power 1.1 million U.S. homes. The project is expected to be in operation toward the end of the decade.