Commission Grants Approval to Dominion Energy for Virginia Offshore Wind Project

Dominion Energy has reached a major milestone in the development of the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project by receiving approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) for the project to be constructed 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

CVOW’s schedule calls for construction to be complete in 2026, when it can generate enough clean energy to power up to 660,000 homes. The final order from the SCC affirms that CVOW meets all Virginia statutory requirements for rider cost recovery and the issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the onshore infrastructure. The order also includes a performance requirement but does not outline the details surrounding that requirement.

“Our customers expect reliable, affordable energy, and offshore wind is key for delivering on that mission,” says Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s chair, president and CEO. We are very pleased that the commission has approved this important project that will benefit our customers. We are reviewing the specifics of the order, particularly the performance requirement.”

CVOW represents a clean-energy investment of approximately $9.8 billion.

As part of its order, the SCC granted approval for approximately 17 miles of new transmission lines and other onshore infrastructure needed to deliver the clean, renewable energy offshore to homes and businesses across Virginia.