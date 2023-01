The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved the permit for the North Bend Wind project in central South Dakota, reports KELO.

The decision allowing the permit to proceed after a settlement was reached and intervenors withdrew their opposition to the project, writes reporter Bob Mercer.

North Bend Wind includes 71 turbines on over 46,000 rural acres across seven towns.

Image: “Wind Turbines and Mt. Hood” by lamoix is licensed under CC BY 2.0 .