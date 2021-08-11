Commercial Operations Commence at EDP Renewables Wind Farm in Texas

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has reached commercial operations for its 180 MW Wildcat Creek Wind Farm and is producing energy in Cooke County in Texas.

Wildcat Creek Wind Farm marks EDPR NA’s fifth operating wind farm in Texas and is the second project – in addition to Reloj del Sol Wind Farm in Zapata County – to recently come online in the state from the renewable energy developer. These newest wind projects propel EDPR NA’s Texas portfolio to 1,089 MW in operating renewable energy capacity.

The wind farm is anticipated to disburse $38 million in cumulative payments to local governments over the life of the project, including $8 million directed to local school districts. The wind farm will also pay out a total of approximately $72 million in land-lease payments to local landowners, providing a stable source of income throughout the life of the project.

“EDP Renewables is proud to be at the forefront of bringing more renewable energy online in the Lone Star State,” says Shane Hiett, the operations manager at Wildcat Creek Wind Farm. “The Wildcat Creek Wind Farm advances our commitment to delivering reliable energy to Texans for the next several decades, while also driving new jobs, revenue, and economic activity to the North Texas region.”