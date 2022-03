A memorandum of understanding (MOU) is impending for Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) Copenhagen Infrastructure New Market Fund IK/S subsidiary to install a large offshore wind park in Colombia, says Jaime Pumarejo, the mayor of Barranquilla.

The 350 MW project in the Caribbean Sea will be the third overall wind farm in the country and the first offshore one, located near the city of Barranquilla, states Today in 24.

