Cognite, WindSim Collaborate on Wind Farm Simulation Technology

Cognite, a global industrial AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, says it is collaborating with WindSim, a provider of computational fluid dynamics based wind farm design tools utilized for the design of wind farms both onshore and offshore.

This partnership will maximize new and existing asset performance, increase energy efficiency, and reduce transmission bottlenecks and costs in the power and utility industry. This offering is a direct response to the need for advanced software that enables power and utility customers to better adapt their operations to dynamic industry change.

WindSim’s simulation technology makes industrial data valuable to engineering and operations teams so they can plan more effective offshore wind farms and maximize the efficiency of existing transmission and distribution infrastructure. This level of advanced analytics is supported by Cognite’s data operations and contextualization platform called Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), which contextualizes industrial data and makes it actionable. Combined, this offering puts simulation analysis in context with real-world data and operational decisions.

“The application of CDF technology and other advanced methods in the wind energy industry is an important part of the decision-making process for greenfield and brownfield projects,” says Donna Rennemo, CEO of WindSim. “With CDF, WindSim’s solution can leverage high-fidelity data and paint a clearer picture of the potential decision outcomes. Making data do more so that it is available, processed and simulated well helps wind farm owners and transmission owners and operators optimize operations, reduce costs and reduce investment risks.”

Photo Source