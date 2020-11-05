Coastwise Offshore Services, Next Generation Shipyards Sign Contract for Offshore Wind Vessel

Coastwise Offshore Services, a shipping company that specializes in offshore wind, and Next Generation Shipyard have signed a second contract for the building of a new, energy-efficient and fuel-saving aluminum vessel for the offshore wind industry.

The signing took place at Next Generation Shipyards in Lauwersoog, the Netherlands. The building of the vessel was initiated by Coastwise Offshore Services.

Coastwise Offshore Services, with the help of Ondernemershuis Noord-Groningen, succeeded in garnering interest from a small group of private investors for the project. The Fonds Nieuwe Doen is granting a loan for the vessel’s construction.

The design of the new vessel provides the stability of a traditional catamaran and the speed and fuel efficiency of a monohull. This combination is reflected in the name of the new vessel: the 30 Pax Monomaran Crewtender – Endurance class NG2727.

The vessel will be delivered to Coastwise in mid-2022 and sail under the name of COS Mate. The aluminium vessel is over 27 meters long, provides ample and comfortable room for 30 passengers and can carry a load of 15 to 22 tons. It will be fitted with a deck crane and touts a cruising speed of 27 knots.

Once the vessel has been completed, Coastwise Offshore Services will outsource the commercial management of the Monomaran Crewtender to SeaZip Offshore Service in Harlingen, the Netherlands. Over the past decade, SeaZip has built up a substantial network in the offshore wind industry – both in Northern Europe and elsewhere in the world.

The vessel, which is suitable for 30 passengers, is supplementary to the vessels owned by SeaZip, which accommodate 12 persons.

Photo: A visual rendering of Coastwise Offshore Services’s Endurance vessel