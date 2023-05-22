CNOOC Succeeds with Wind Project in South China Sea

CNOOC Limited, a China-based energy company, says it has successfully connected its Wenchang deep-sea floating wind demonstration project to the grid for power generation.

The project is located near the Wenchang oil fields in the western part of the South China Sea, about 85 miles away from the shore and 394 feet deep.

The project’s main production facility, Haiyou Guanlan, is China’s first deep-sea floating wind power platform, supplying power to offshore oil fields under challenging oceanic conditions. With an installed capacity of 7.25 MW, the platform can produce up to 22 million kWh of electricity, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 22,000 tons per year.

“The successful commissioning of Haiyou Guanlan demonstrates the latest achievement of CNOOC Ltd. in the integrated development of offshore oil fields and new energy business,” says company chairman Wang Dongjin. “The Company has made the most out of our intrinsic comparative advantages and China’s leading wind-power technologies.”

CNOOC owns a 100% equity interest in the demonstration project.